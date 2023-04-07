Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $290,850.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $453.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

AVTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.