Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $237,626.68 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Alarm.com
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,722,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alarm.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.