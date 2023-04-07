Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $237,626.68 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,722,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alarm.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.