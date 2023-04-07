Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.05.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

