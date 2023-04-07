Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ZD stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

