Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 94,246 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 206,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

New Relic Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.