Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,485,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

EXR opened at $162.79 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

