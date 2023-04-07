Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.93 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essent Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.