Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

