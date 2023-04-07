Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,011 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,129,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

