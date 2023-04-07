Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 32,576 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

