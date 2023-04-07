Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

