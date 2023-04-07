Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 140,439 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,439 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.