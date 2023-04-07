Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 228,697 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $300.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

