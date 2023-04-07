Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,579 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.