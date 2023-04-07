Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 57,718 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,718 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.38.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,919 shares of company stock valued at $26,778,336. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

