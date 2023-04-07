Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.