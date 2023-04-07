Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $409,000.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $160.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 623,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

