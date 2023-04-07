Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

