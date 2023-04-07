Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $160.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.