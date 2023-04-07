Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

