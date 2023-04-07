American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

