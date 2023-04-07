American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 6%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.67. 126,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 862,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 17.45.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

