Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

