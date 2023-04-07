Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 6,444 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.