Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,868,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

