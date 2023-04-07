Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Further Reading

