Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

