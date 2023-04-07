Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.