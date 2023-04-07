Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANET. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 802.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

