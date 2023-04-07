Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 16,487 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $160.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

