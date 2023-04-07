Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

