Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 11.1%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 169,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 41,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a market cap of C$29.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.