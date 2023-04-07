Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $283.82 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,358,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,822,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.