Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 88,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 131,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $160.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

