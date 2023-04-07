Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.48

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.48 and traded as low as $40.48. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

