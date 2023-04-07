Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $267.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $267,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

