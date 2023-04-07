Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.