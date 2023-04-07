Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
NYSE:BK opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.