Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

