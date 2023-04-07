Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $160.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

