Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,046 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

