Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

