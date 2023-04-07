Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Further Reading
