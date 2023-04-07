Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.09

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.09 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 137.60 ($1.71). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 410,128 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.83) price target on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.87. The firm has a market cap of £848.69 million, a P/E ratio of 462.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

