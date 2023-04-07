Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 378,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

