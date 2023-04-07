BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 35,370 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

