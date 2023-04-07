BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 35,370 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

