BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $4.64. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 35,370 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
