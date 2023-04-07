Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $903.50

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 903.50 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 899.71 ($11.17), with a volume of 72361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.50 ($11.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.80) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($11.96).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 789.17. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,690.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,933.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,779. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.