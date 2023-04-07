Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 378,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 330,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.