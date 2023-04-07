Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

