Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

