Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

